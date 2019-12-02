Meeting in Fleetwood tonight to discuss fishing and the EU

There will be a public meeting in Fleetwood tonight to discuss various aspects of the UK fishing industry

The session will led by June Mummery, the Brexit Party's MEP for the East of England, who is also the managing director of BFB Eastern, which operates Lowestoft Fish Market.

She will be taking about the effect of the European Union's common fisheries policy on the country's fishing industry, including Fleetwood.

The session takes place at the Strawberry Gardens pub, Poulton Road, from 7pm to 9pm.

The MEP will also be touring Fleetwood docks tomorrow, with North West MEP for the Brexit Party, Henrik Overgarrd-Nielson, speaking to people within the Fleetwood fishing industry.

The Brexit Party’s Leanne Murray is contesting the Lancaster and Fleetwood seat in the partliamentary elections on Thursday December 12..Also contesting the seat are Cat Smith for Labour, Louise Thistlethawite (Conservative), The Liberal Democrats’ Peter Jackson, and The Green Party’s Caroline Jackson.