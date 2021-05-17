Look around Haven holiday parks Cala Gran and Marton Mere
What can you expect from a stay at one of the Fylde coast's Haven holiday parks during the pandemic?
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:00 pm
The Fylde coast is home to two Haven holiday parks - Marton Mere in Mythop Road, Blackpool, and Cala Gran in Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood.
The pandemic hit the holiday industry hard, with Haven sites forced to close and employees put on furlough.
But today (May 17) they were able to fully reopen to visitors, with indoor dining and entertainment lounges throwing open their doors to create "memories that last a lifetime."
We took a look around the two parks to see what families can expect on their Fylde coast holidays.
Page 1 of 4