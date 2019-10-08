Last chance: Tonight's EuroMillions must be won - here's how the prizes will break down if no one gets the jackpot

EuroMillions has reached its maximum jackpot of 190 million Euros, and has stayed capped at the limit now for four consecutive draws.

Because no one has won the jackpot, the fifth draw is the final time the prize will be offered at its peak.

This means the prize pot will have to be won tonight.

Once the jackpot reaches 190 million Euros, players matching five main numbers and one lucky star can expect bigger prizes.

This is because any money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot is shared among players in the next prize tier.

In the fifth draw the jackpot must be won, so if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two lucky star numbers, the entire jackpot prize fund will roll down into the prize tier where there's at least one winner - likely to be five main numbers and one lucky star.

In the past this has created many multi-millionaires.