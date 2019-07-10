How new art deco building on Fleetwood seafront would look

Plans for a new block of apartments on Fleetwood seafront have been lodged with Wyre Council, including artist’s impressions.

As part of the proposals, the current Marine View block of flats on The Esplanade, dating from the 1930s and in classic art deco style, will be demolished.

The original art deco Marine View apartments, dating from the 1930s

Originally it was Fleetwood's third biggest hotel, The Cumberland, but since then it has had several uses.

The owners, housing group Regenda, are seeking full planning permission to then build the new block in its place, as the company says it is no longer economically viable to retain the old building because of the work that needed to be done to it.

Although the demolition proposals have disappointed Fleetwood Civic Society, which hoped its exterior could be retained, plans show that the new building has been designed to incorporate some of the art deco styling of the original building.

The project will consist of 16 one and two-bed affordable apartments for the over 55s.

Architects Paddock Johnson, for Regenda Homes, state in the planning application: “The apartments are split over four floors in a single block.

“The building sits on a similar footprint to the original building with a reduction to the south to improve parking.

“The proposed building reimagines the art deco style of the original building and uses materials familiar to the area and the building it replaces, with red brick and buff features, including surrounds and balconies.”

The development is part of Regenda housing group’s £10m pledge to improve its tenants’ homes in Fleetwood.