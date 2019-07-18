Here is how Lancashire Women in Blackpool and Preston will support vulnerable women through online and digital support

Lancashire Women has been awarded a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund’s new Digital Fund.

The organisation, which has a base in Church Street, Blackpool, and Lune Street, Preston, runs women’s centres across the county and will use the funding to ensure digital services better support their work with women and girls.

In particular, Lancashire Women will be exploring how digital tools can allow women to get the help they need as soon as possible. The charity will also be exploring how to use digital methods to help women who have already accessed their services to have ongoing support from both staff and other women, using digital tools to continue to progress.

Lancashire Women is working in partnership with national charity Agenda, the alliance for women and girls at risk, helping other groups working with women and girls to develop their use of digital and digital technologies.

Amanda Greenwood, CEO at Lancashire Women, said: “This funding will help us to realise the role we believe digital has in helping us work towards our mission. It will support us to continue to develop the digital skills and knowledge of our team, building on what we have done to date, and allow us to explore in greater detail the role technology can play in improving the lives of women and girls in Lancashire.

“Importantly, by working in partnership with Agenda we will have the opportunity to share our learning - and learn from others – across a much wider area than Lancashire, helping to really maximise the impact of this project.”

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of Agenda, said: “Digital tools and platforms could be a real game-changer – unlocking new ways of reaching and supporting women and girls in a way that works for them.”