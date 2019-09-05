Here are the best gift shops in Lancashire
Lancashire is full of quirky, independent gift shops.
Readers have voted and here are the top 6:
1. Blossom Lane, Heskin Hall Shopping Village
Blossom Lane sells a wide range of quirky and original jewellery, accessories and inspiring gifts, as well as handbags, scarves, bath bombs and childrens accessories.
2. Macmillans and No 15 Cafe House, Penwortham
Macmillans is a combined coffee shop and gift store.'The shop sells gifts, jewellery, childrens items, handbags and accessories and offers a bespoke, in-house picture framing service.
3. Mood, Longton
Mood Gift and Home, in Liverpool Road, Longton, sells cards, stationery, giftware, glassware, homeware, and has a wide range of chocolate gifts.
4. The Pier, Blackpool
The Pier, in Mayfield Avenue, Blackpool, stocks gifts, home accessories, home fragrances, and homeware.'A recent best seller has been glass hearts and their stands and a collection of beach-themed recycled art work by a local artist.
