Fleetwood residents unhappy over construction of 'huge' flagship housing complex

Building work is progressing on a new £9.7m sheltered housing complex which is due to open on Fleetwood's West View estate in the autumn.

But some of the residents living close to the Lighthouse View development, on the corner of Chatsworth Avenue and Wansbeck Avenue, say the disruption caused by the construction phase has been a "nightmare" experience and some believe it has been the cause of cracks which have appeared in their homes.

The three storey project will have 72 high quality one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments to rent for people aged 55 and over, with 24-hour staff and tailored care, and is described as a flagship’ development by the Regenda housing group.

It has replaced Regenda's smaller Wansbeck House block which was demolished and then work began on the new building last summer.

However, Stephen Barker, 62, of Chatsworth Avenue, whose home is directly opposite the new building, said: "I own my own house and the work has been a nightmare, it has shaken this house so hard that cracks have appeared around the windows, on the inside of the house."

Bob Handley, 47, whose Wansbeck Avenue home is also opposite the development, said: "I've now got cracks in my ceiling which definitely weren't there before, and it makes me worried about the foundations and the value of my home.

"It was only with the help of MP Cat Smith that I was able to get a survey done but Regenda says the results are inconclusive and won't let me see the report.

"The building is much bigger than we expected - nothing around here is that large and it has balconies overlooking our homes."

John Worthington, 53, of Troutbeck Avenue, complained that his work was covered in dust every day.

And Alan Johnson, 82, of The Croft, was one of the scheme's opponents who sent 75 letters of objection to Wyre Council before Lighthouse View was even built.

He said: "The building is so huge the application should have gone to the planning committee for proper discussion by councillors, but incredibly it was dealt with by delegated powers and was approved."

A spokesperson for The Regenda Group said: “Lighthouse View is part of Regenda’s multi-million-pound investment into the regeneration of Fleetwood and when complete it will be the size set out and approved at planning.

“We were approached by a number of residents concerned that the works had caused damage to their homes. In response we commissioned five independent surveys on behalf of our contractor, Bardsley. All of the reports received were inconclusive.

“Our developer Bardsley has used a specific type of piling during the works to ensure low levels of sound and vibration. Vibration monitoring was also undertaken the during the piling work and the results show levels less than that created by normal road traffic.

“Our contractor has used dust suppression tools to reduce the amount of dust on the street around the site. Any large-scale development site, such as Lighthouse View, will create some dust and dirt and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to residents.

“The scheme at Lighthouse View is being managed in accordance with the Considerate Contractor Scheme (CCS) and has been scored as very good during recent inspections.”