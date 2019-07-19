Firm donates £1,000 to Fleetwood project's windows appeal

An appeal to help restore a former Fleetwood hospital building has been given a lift with a £1,000 donation.

Last month Fleetwood Trust, which aims to transform the building into a vibrant community hub, launched its Framing Futures Window Appeal with a tall target to replace 162 windows in the main building.

Now Fleetwood-based chartered accountants Jones Harris answered the charity's call for help andkick-started the support from local businesses with the £1,000 donation to replace one of the building's larger windows.

New windows are the next essential phase of the project to ensure the premises remain secure and watertight following extensive works to replace the roof.

Martin Wigley of Jones Harris said: “The re-development of the building offers so much potential for the whole community and we urge other local businesses and individuals to support the Trust in any way they can.”

Proposals for the former hospital building would see the creation of an innovative community and networking hub with the space available to bring a diverse range of services and agencies under one roof, for local people, families, groups and businesses.

The Framing Futures Window Appeal comes after the Fleetwood Trust bought the building last year from previous owners Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a community asset, for the sum of £575,000.

Since then, a £200,000 roof repair project has just been completed on the Pharos Street building, with the combined £775,000 funds coming from benefactors who so far choose to remain anonymous.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Fleetwood Trust, Chairman Lord Tom McNally said: “We are truly grateful to Jones Harris for not only helping us get off the starting blocks with the appeal, but for believing in the potential we see for this building.

“It really is an exciting time for the whole town and when communities come together in support like this, great things can happen.”

For more information about the Trust and the appeal please visit www.fleetwoodtrust.co.uk