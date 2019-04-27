Ex-pro footballer Steve is a cut above with new barber shop

A professional footballer has opened his own barbers after calling time on his playing career.

Ex-Fleetwood Town player Steve Williams has called time on his football days and opened Baroque’s barber shop in Holme Slack Lane, Holme Slack, Preston.

The 32-year-old said: “It’s been quite stressful getting everything ready for opening, but I have some really loyal customers who travel to get their treatments and regulars who get the full Baroque just in

time for the weekend.

“I started work on this around three months ago with my playing career coming to an end. I was pro for nine years but injuries were getting on top of me.”

The Preston native last played for Lancaster City, the city where he currently lives, after previous spells across Lancashire clubs including Chorley FC, Bamber Bridge FC, Fleetwood Town, and AFC Fylde.

The father-of-two became a qualified barber aged 19 – two years before his football career kicked off – meaning the transition back to the clippers and scissors was a seamless one.

And for Steve, the transition is one that is extremely important for all sports professionals.

“The PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] backs players when it comes to doing something new after playing,” Steve explained.

“There’s a lot of people with mental health issues and work after football because they don’t know what to do; football is all they know.

“For me it was about being proactive.”