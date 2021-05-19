Timpson pod is planned at Fleetwood's Asda

Planning documents have been submitted to Wyre Council for the retail unit to be built close to the entrance of the Dock Street supermarket.

If the plans are approved, the pod would be similar to one at the Blackpool Morrisons supermarket in South Shore.

The documents submitted show that it would be 17.5 sq mtrs in size and would be put on land near the supermarket

The Asda supermarket in Fleetwood where a Timpson retail pod is planned (Pictured in 2015)

A cover letter for the application states: "The pod will be located close to the exiting store entrance. It will stand clear of the doors, bollard, pedestrian crossing points and kerbs to allow customers and their trolleys to circumnavigate the pod without encumbrance."

If it is given the green light, the unit would become the eighth Timpson store on the Fylde coast,.

The retailer, which specialises in shoe repairs and key cutting among other services, does not have a presence in the town currently, with the nearest branch in Victoria Road West in Cleveleys.

The documents will now be considered by planning officers for approval.

