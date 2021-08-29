Friendly faces welcome new site manager at Lancashire development

Ryan Corlett

Prestonian Ryan Corlett, 26, was recently promoted to site manager by Kingswood Homes and is now overseeing construction of 50 new homes at The Hawthorns in Elswick.

Among the familiar faces at the development is sales consultant Waseem Naqvi from Chorley. The pair have worked together previously on other sites.

“I’m absolutely made up to have my own site. It’s a very rewarding job overseeing the construction of new homes ready for customers to move in,” said Ryan.

Waseem Naqvi from Chorley

He started his career an apprentice joiner, was a trainee site manager for 18 months, then worked as an assistant site manager for three years before his most recent promotion.

On a typical day there are around 30 people working on site at The Hawthorns.

Homes at The Hawthorns are currently being sold off plan, with a show home under construction and the firm is offering prospective buyers a 3D virtual view online.

Waseem Naqvi is equally enthusiastic about the homes, including Kingswood’s industry-leading Shape Your Home concept.