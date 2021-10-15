Fleetwood KFC is giving away free furniture on Facebook

The KFC in Lord Street, Fleetwood is about to undergo a refit and has been giving away its old tables and chairs for for free on Facebook Marketplace. Pic: Google

The KFC branch in Lord Street is to undergo a refit in the weeks to come and has begun making space for new furniture by offloading its old tables, chairs and stools on Facebook.

Multiple listings for the restaurant's familiar red stools and wooden tables appeared on Marketplace yesterday (Thursday, October 14), with the fast-food furniture being given away for free.

The tables and chairs inside the Fleetwood branch have been largely unused during the coronavirus pandemic, with the indoor seating area closed for the past 18 months.

KFC said work on its its Fleetwood branch is about to begin and there are no plans to close the restaurant whilst the refit is carried out.

A KFC spokesman said: "Fear not Fleetwood…we’re not going anywhere! We’re busy giving your KFC restaurant a little TLC and a well-deserved makeover.

"For those looking to get their fried chicken fix, we’re still open for delivery and takeaway."