Blackpool tramway wins top light rail industry award for service

Blackpool Tramway has won a top award

The award for the Most Improved System in 2020/21, presented at the Honourable Artillery Company in London yesterday (October 6) celebrates and rewards the most outstanding contributor to the global light rail industry.

The Most Improved System award recognises those operators and networks that have made the biggest steps forward over the last 12 months to deliver excellence within the Light Rail industry.

Blackpool Trams have seen a resurgence in customer numbers over recent months, often carrying more customers than normal when compared with figures prior to Covid-19.

The Blackpool staycation boom, coupled with seamless ticketing and low fares are being labelled as the reasons for Blackpools positive return to normality.

A recent customer on Blackpool Trams said they are always clean, run regularly and the staff were always helpful.

Ian Middlemiss, head of Tramway at Blackpool Transport said “I’m proud to have accepted this award on behalf of the efforts of every single member of our team.

"The challenges and adversity we have faced have been matched with enthusiasm and desire to continue to offer an amazing service for our customers and I’m delighted that our collective efforts have been rewarded.”

Jane Cole, Managing Director at Blackpool Transport added “Blackpool is deservedly being recognised on a global scale for its efforts in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic in true Blackpool style.

"We have a world-class tramway system here and we’re delighted that customers are trusting us to return to their normal daily lives using our services.”

Contactless payments are set to be introduced on Blackpool Trams in the coming weeks to further improve the accessibility and customer experience for its customers.