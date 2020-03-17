Center Parcs to close all UK resorts due to coronavirus

Center Parcs will close its resorts in the UK due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The resorts, including the Whinfell Forest village near Penrith in Cumbria, will close to the public on Friday (March 20).

The Center Parcs villages will remain closed for four weeks before reopening on April 16.

A Center Parcs spokesman said: "In light of the latest government announcement regarding coronavirus, the decision has been taken to close all of our UK villages, including Aqua Sana, from Friday, March 20 to Thursday, April 16.

"We will be in contact with guests due to arrive during the closure period to move their break to a different date or arrange a full refund as soon as we can.

"We recognise that this will be disappointing news for anyone looking forward to their break.

Center Parcs will shut all five of its UK resorts on Friday (March 20) due to coronavirus

"We would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and look forward to welcoming them back later in the year."

The five UK villages affected are:

Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

Elveden Forest, Suffolk

Longleat Forest, Wiltshire

Whinfell Forest, Cumbria

Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire

The only Center Parcs village in Ireland, Longford Forest, has been closed since Friday (March 13) and will remain shut until Sunday, March 29.