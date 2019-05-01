Appeal to help the Royal Lancashire Show reclaim its past

Can you help the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show reclaim its history?

That is the appeal from the organisers of the show which now has a permanent home in the Ribble Valley at Ribchester, near Longridge.

Colin Mustoe, Chairman of the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show

Show chairman Colin Mustoe says he is on the lookout for memorabilia from previous shows to help bring the show’s past to life.

He said: “The Royal Lancashire Show is a massive attraction across the whole county and has had an audience of potentially millions over its lifetime.

“But its heritage and memories are scattered across all corners of the county and maybe even the UK, so that’s why we are appealing for people to come forward with memorabilia from past shows so we can piece together its history.”

The show is one of the oldest in the UK tracing its origins back to 1767.

But after unsettled times, years when it was not held and then years without a permanent home, it has been revived in recent years

This year’s show will be held on July 19-21.

Colin said: “People may still have posters, programmes, tickets, winning rosettes from past shows that we would love to see and get a record of.

“It will not only make a fascinating historical exhibition, but act as a learning tool to show future generations the changing face of farming and agriculture in the UK. Lancashire has a proud agricultural history and we are hoping to bring it to life through this exhibition.”

The planning committee is currently putting together the programme for this year’s Royal Lancashire Show.

As an incentive for people to check their personal store of show memorabilia organisers say anyone who can bring tickets from past shows could get a family ticket for the price on their vintage ticket.

In its heyday the show was one of the highlights of the county year.

It had moved around the county to several locations including Astley Hall in Chorley, Stanley Park in Blackpool, Ribby Hall in Wrea Green and Witton Park in Blackburn, before finding a permanent home at Salesbury Hall in Ribchester.

Last year the show started with a new innovation - a Ladies’ Day with fashion shows, jewellery, clothing and a selection of stalls. A free children’s village of activities for junior show-goers was also a new attraction. Displays included the Red Devils parachute team and falconry.