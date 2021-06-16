Folk band Steeleye Span bring 50th anniversary tour to Fleetwood
The year 1970 would prove to be a vintage year for music and the start of an era that would change the world.
For Steeleye Span, it would mark a major milestone.
The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond but also come to influence further generations of artists.
Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior, features a seven-piece line-up including some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene.
Their 50th anniversary tour comes to the Marine Hall on October 7. www.wyretheatres.co.uk