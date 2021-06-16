Folk band Steeleye Span bring 50th anniversary tour to Fleetwood

Steeleye Span who are performing in Fleetwood in October

For Steeleye Span, it would mark a major milestone.

The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond but also come to influence further generations of artists.

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior, features a seven-piece line-up including some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene.