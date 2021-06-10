Evening of comedy and picnics at Lytham Hall

Comedian Phil Walker

But it’s not too late to catch a special night of ‘picnic on the lawn’ at Lytham Hall hosted by Fylde funnyman Phil Walker (pictured). The laugh out loud show will feature some of the UK’s most hilarious comedians.

Described as fast and very funny, headliner Geoff Boyze will spin those laughs along with Mark Maier, who is Petrfringe comedian of the year.

Also supporting the show will be Micky P Kerr, a Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

The whole show is a fund-raising event to allow Lytham Hall to carry out more projects.

​A licensed bar will be available, but people can take their own picnics and drinks.