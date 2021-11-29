Trio Entertainment returns to the Marine Hall this Christmas with the magical festive pantomime Aladdin.

Tricked into going into the cave of wonders by the evil Abanazar, Aladdin finds himself trapped in a cave with nothing but a dirty old lamp and no way out.

When Aladdin rubs the lamp a magical Genie appears to save the day and rescue him from the cave and grants him three extravagant wishes …

Trio Entertainment is bringing Aladdin, played by Tiago de Sousa, to the Marine Hall in December

Join the hilarious Aladdin who joined by his wacky washerwoman mother Widow Twankey along with the beautiful Princess Jasmine, her guardian the crazy but strict police chief and a magical spirit to guide our hero along the way on this magical carpet ride of a pantomime!

It takes place at the Marine Hall from Dec 9-12. Relaxed Performances are planned at 10am on the Friday and Saturday. These shows are designed to create an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere for anyone who would benefit from a more laid-back experience at the theatre. During the show subtle changes are made to the sound and lighting effects and the auditorium lights remain on. Audience members are also free to leave the auditorium at any point during the show if they need to take a break from the action.