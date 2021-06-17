Films scheduled for Lowther Community Cinema's new season

Tim Lince said: “We are really delighted to be scheduling films back inside the theatre. This year’s drive-in cinema shows have been very well received, and we are sure our audience will be back to watch these iconic films with us on our big screen. No other cinema or theatre in the area has the freedom to schedule as we do, and we love to receive ideas and feedback from our audience. You never know your suggestion could be selected for the next set of films.” Lawrence of Arabia, Singing in the Rain (pictured) and Audrey will also be shown. www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.