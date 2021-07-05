Blackpool's Coleen Nolan to release ‘ultimate guide to living your best life’ in new memoir Live. Laugh. Love. – Lessons I’ve Learned.

Coleen Nolan opened up to Piers Morgan on ITV's Life Stories picture: ITV pictures

The youngest of siblings in pop group the Nolan’s Coleen, 56, separated from her second husband musician Ray Fenson in 2018 and has often spoken of her journey of ‘self-discovery’ following divorce and her path to finding happiness.

The mum-of-three will release the new memoir this October - writing on a range of life topics from love and relationships to body image, career tips to motherhood and lifestyle.

Coleen, who now lives in Cheshire, says the latest literary offering will be the ‘ultimate guide to living your best life’, with her experiences of navigating through divorce, dating apps and maintaining self-esteem.

Her last book ‘No Regrets’ was released in 2013, Coleen said: “I’ve always shared the ups and downs of my life’s highs and lows because I know from the letters I get from the public that they appreciate me being honest that life is never a bowl of cherries, in fact sometimes it’s all pips!

“But there’s always a solution to finding the best out of the worst times so I hope that ‘Live. Laugh. Love’ will help people follow me in my attitude that as we only live once, we really do have to make the most of it!”

Last year Coleen featured in two docu-reality series with her sisters Anne, Maureen, Linda and Denise, who all reside in the resort, for channel Quest Red in The Nolans Go Cruising and At Home with the Nolans.

The sisters had filmed the travel series in early 2020 and just weeks before Anne and Linda were both diagnosed with cancer.

They shared a no holds barred account of their diagnoses and treatment journey in the follow-up series broadcast late 2020 and in their own book ‘Stronger Together: How We’re Living While Fighting’.

Earlier this month Maureen, 67, revealed how she is stepping in to replace her sister Linda in a musical after she was forced to pull out due to her cancer battle. Linda has incurable cancer in her pelvis and liver.

Experienced performer Maureen will now lead the line-up in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, a brand new musical comedy, from the writers of hit sketch show Hormonal Housewives.

The UK tour starts in September.

Maureen said: “I wish the circumstances were different, but I’m delighted to be joining this fabulous, fun production.

“I’m really looking forward to going on the road and performing to live audiences. It’s been far too long.”

Coleen has written three memoirs: Upfront and Personal: The Autobiography (Pan), Mum to Mum: Happy Memories and Honest Advice, From a Real Mum (Sidgwick & Jackson) and No Regrets (Michel Joseph).

A spokesperson for publishers Constable said: "Since bursting into the spotlight aged nine, Coleen has seen many highs and lows, both personally and professionally: weight loss (and gain), growing up in the public eye, marriage and divorce, family feuds, grief, career setbacks, motherhood and much more.