‘World’s favourite’ tribute show

An award-winning tribute to the Blues Brothers - hailed as the world’s favourite - comes to the Grand Theatre in the autumn.

The Chicago Blues Brothers present ‘a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping musical mash-up’ featuring the hit records from the movie, by the likes of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Cab Calloway – plus many other blues, soul, Motown and funk classics.

A spokesman said: “This show has become the world’s favourite and most authentic tribute to the kings of cool, it continues to amaze audiences across the globe and is a must see for all Blues Brothers fans and entertainment lovers alike.

“The ultimate party show, the Chicago Blues Brothers cast pay great attention to the sound and feel of the music, all performed with the same accuracy, passion, energy and spirit of the legacy created by Aykroyd and Belushi.”

The show boasts exclusive arrangements of all the iconic Blues Brothers songs.

* Chicago Blues Brothers, Grand Theatre, Sunday, September 17. Tickets cost £23.50 from the box office on 01253 290190.