Things to do this weekend (October 27 to 31)

Lots of spooky goings on over the coming days...

FREE: Halloween Weekend, Blackpool, Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

This event is being held by the Friends of Stanley Park and Salisbury Woodland in the Visitor Centre. On Saturday, from 11am, there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations, face painting and games, followed by a children’s fancy dress competition at 5pm. And at 5.30pm a witch and warlock will lead a ghost walk around the park before returning for halloween refreshments. On Sunday a carved pumpkin competition will be judged with prizes for various categories. Plus stalls, games and refreshments until 3pm.

PAID: After Dark Walk, Preston, Saturday, October 28

Explore Brockholes Nature Reserve once the sun has gone down at this atmospheric guided walk. Learn more about the nocturnal wildlife at the reserve and join in round the campfire for a hot drink and biscuits. Meet at 4.45pm. Tickets are £5.50, and this includes parking, hot drink and biscuits. Make sure you wrap up warm for this event as it is bound to be chilly. Brockholes Nature Reserve is off Jct 31 of the M6. Pre-booking is required for this event - do this online at www.brockholes.org

FREE: Chandelier Night, Blackpool, Saturday, October 28

Chandelier Night is a walking performance that will take you on a tour of King Edward Avenue in Blackpool like you’ve never seen it before. Projections and a four-piece costume live band will light up memories and celebrate the stories of this special place. Exploring the history and landlady in Blackpool and ending in a celebratory dance, it will be an unforgettable evening. There are two tours - one running from 6.30pm until 7.30pm and one running from 8.30pm until 9.30pm.

FREE: Ghastly Astley, Chorley, from Saturday, October 28 until Tuesday, October 31

Astley Hall, the magnificent historic Grade 1 listed building in Chorley, will be playing host to some ghastly goings on with stories of its spooky past, creepy characters and even plague, potions and pestilence! Visit Ghastly Astley Hall for a spooky series of events and activities for people of different ages including: Astley Walled Gardeners’ Pumpkin Carving Day in Astley Walled Garden (Oct 29) and Ghastly Astley’s Gothic Nightmares (Oct 31).

PAID: Hallmooween Spooky Party, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, October 28

Join in for a spooky night filled with just a few tricks and lots of yummy treats. On the night you can expect apple bobbing and other classic halloween games and crafts. Fancy dress is encouraged with a prize for the best dressed. Hauntingly good halloween ice cream and treats and lots of fun are guaranteed, do you dare try the special ‘gooey green’ punch? It’s all happening at Silly Moos on Orchard Road at 7pm. Tickets are £9.95 for children. No charge for supervising adults.

PAID: Halloween Xplorer Challenge, Preston, from Saturday, Octber 28 until Sunday, October 5

Head out to Brockholes Nature Reserve to explore the reserve in a way that will ensure the family all has fun together this Halloween. You’ll have to find the themed markers out on the reserve and complete this spook-tacular Challenge. Xplorer is a drop-in event, so there is no need to book. Brockholes Nature Reserve is open from 10am until 3pm daily. Admission is £3. For more information or to book visit http://www.brockholes.org/events/halloween-half-term/

PAID: Kathakali, Weeton, Saturday, October 28

The international Kala Chethena Kathakali Company are coming to Weeton Village Hall. This is a one-off opportunity to experience Kathakali’ - a masterpiece of sacred theatre for all the family that erupts on stage with striking visual images that expose the magical world of South India. Brought to rural Fylde by Spot On Rural Touring, funded by Arts Council England and supported by Fylde Borough Council. It runs from 7.30pm until 9pm and for tickets - you pay what you decide after the event! For more information visit http://spotonlancashire.co.uk/ or call 01254 660360.

PAID: Wriggly Gallery, Lancaster, Saturday, October 28

This tactile, auditory and movement-based workshop with TurnAround Dance will introduce children to the wonderful world of movement. Join their friendly fox on a magical journey through the jungle, and perhaps you’ll discover the mythical Phoenix... The show is suitable for all ages up to five, and lasts around 50 minutes. It’s being presented at The Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University, with two shows at 10am and 11am. Tickets are from £2.50. Call 01524 594151 to book.

FREE: Let’s Grow Preston Autumn Fair, Preston, Saturday, October 28

Ashton Walled Community Garden on Ashton Park in Preston is the venue for the Let’s Grow Preston Autumn Fair. As well as the usual stalls, you can expect pumpkin carving, refreshments and apple bobbing. There will sure to be something for all the family to enjoy. The event runs from 12pm until 3pm and admission is free. Lets Grow Preston is a community environmental charity, all about helping local communities brighten up their areas. Visit www.letsgrowpreston.org/ for further details.

FREE: Coastal Explorers Design Share, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, October 28

Fylde Coast are proposing a series of new interventions for the coastal stretch between Fairhaven Lake and Fairlawn Road in Lytham.You can view the designs for the spaces being considered and talk with Art Gene, the artists behind the designs. It’s all happening at the RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Fairhaven Lake between 10am and 4pm. After this, you can view the designs between 10am and 4pm every Tuesday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11.

PAID: Gala Concert - Freemasons, Blackburn, Saturday, October 28

A Gala Concert celebrating 300 years of English Freemasonry will be held at King Georges Hall in Blackburn, starting at 7pm. As part of a year of the celebrations marking 300 years of English Freemasonry, the Masonic Province of East Lancashire presents this gala concert featuring Haydock Male Voice Choir, the Greater Manchester Police Band, mezzo-soprano Jill Taylor as guest soloist and hosted by Martin Paul Roche. It promises to be an eclectic and fun evening of music encompassing a range of eras and styles with something for everyone. Tickets are £15.

PAID: Spooky Steam Trains, Preston, Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29

Ribble Steam Railway’s Annual Spooky Trains event is being held on Saturday and Sunday - expect spooky goings on in the museum and all manner of ghouls and ghosties to make this a great event for all the family. There is no need to book for this event, just turn up and purchase your tickets on the day. Runs from 10.30am until dark. Ticket prices vary.

PAID: Lost and Found, Southport, Saturday, October 28

Set sail on a wonderful adventure with this magical, musical adaptation based on the book by award-winning, bestselling picture book creator, Oliver Jeffers. Let the friendship begin! There once was a boy and one day he found a penguin at his door… The boy decides the penguin must be lost and tries to return him. But no one seems to be missing a penguin. It is being presented at The Atkinson in Southport on Saturday, curtain up at 2.30pm. Tickets are from £5, available by calling 01704 533 333.

PAID: Pumpkin Carving, Preston, from Saturday, October 28 until Tuesday, October 31

Pumpkin carving is back at Brockholes Nature Reserve from Saturday until Tuesday. Just pick up a pumpkin (£3 or bring your own) from the carving room where they have all the tools and equipment you need, and once you have carved your pumpkin they will provide details on how to enter the competition. This event is drop-in and it is advised you get there early. Sessions are held from 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 4pm. Admission is £1.

PAID: Shine Bright Owl Tealight Holder Craft, Clitheroe, from Saturday, October 28 until Tuesday, October 31

Night owls will need these Shine Bright Owl Tealight Holders as the sun goes down! Decorate and then take home a precious and lasting ceramic owl tealight holder. Limited supply - when they’re gone, they’re gone. Available over four days in the Clitheroe Castle Museum, from Saturday until Monday. Admission is £2.50. Booking essential.