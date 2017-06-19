Things to do this weekend (June 24 and 25)

As summer kicks in, there is a whole host of events taking place for you to get out and try...

PAID: Fun Dog Show, Garstang, Sunday, June 25

This charity event features something for everyone - especially dog lovers. You can enter your own pooch to the various classes - pedigree or fun - with prizes, trophies and rosettes on offer. Refreshments will be available. A vet will also be present to weigh dogs, cut nails and give advice on worm and flea control, plus free hydrotherapy advice and information. It’s all happening at Kirkland Village Hall, Churchtown, near Garstang. Registration is at 11am, with judging starting at 12pm. Admission is £1 for registration and classes £2 per class.

FREE: Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail, Silverdale and Arnside, Friday, June 23 until Sunday, June 25

This popular event is back for a 13th year. The free event is hosted by the neighbouring villages of Silverdale and Arnside and visitors are invited to step inside studios and venues to experience the wealth of creative talent on the edge of Morecambe Bay. Expect family activities, live performances, workshops and demonstrations. Open from 1pm until 8pm on Friday and from 10.30am until 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

FREE: Catch the Wind, Morecambe, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25

More Music’s free annual kite festival returns to Morecambe prom and promises to be a great family day out for all ages. It runs from 12pm until 5pm on both days. There will be impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers – or bring your kite and fly it on the beach.There will also be live music, arts and crafts, street entertainment, stalls and much more. For further information visit www.moremusic.org.uk/CTW2017e or call 01524 831997.

PAID: The 8th Annual Fylde Vintage and Farm Show, Kirkham, Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25

This is the show with something for everyone! The main attraction this year will be The Big Sheep Show including dancing sheep and sheep shearing. Also, there will be sheep racing. In the little farm area will be chickens, cattle, pigs, donkeys and goats. AFC Fylde football club will be holding penalty shoot-outs each day. It’s being held at The Show Field, Salwick Road, Wharles, near Kirkham from 10am until 5pm. Admission is £9 for adults and £3 for children.

PAID: Music at the Mansion: RELOADED, Bretherton, Saturday, June 24

From 11am to 8pm, with music throughout the day, raffle, children’s activities, crafta and more, why not head to Bank Hall in Bretherton for a fun family day out, listening to quality music from a range of acts - acapella to solo singers, duets, guitarists and eclectic bands. So take a blanket and set yourself up for the day. Register for your £5 tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/music-at-the-mansion-reloaded-registration-30259291355. Pre-registration advisable.

FREE: Record Fair, Blackpool, Saturday, June 24

Premier Record and CD fairs return to The Winter Gardens after a six year absence. The resurgence of interest in vinyl has increased substantially over the last 12 months with all age groups, particularly students, becoming keen collectors and visiting record fairs, many for the first time. All genres of music will be on sale and traders will be looking to buy any items the public have for sale as well. It opens at 12pm and admission is £1.50. For more information call 0844 856 1111.

FREE: Picnic in the Park, Chorley, Sunday, June 25

Pack up your picnics, gather family and friends and check out Chorley’s Astley Park for an afternoon of free fun and entertainment as a popular children’s celebrity heads to the town’s annual Picnic in the Park event. ​ Chorley Council will bring a family stage show to the park between 12pm and 4pm with performances from various acts. Other attractions include face painters, balloon modellers, circus workshops, sports, games, orienteering challenges, arts and crafts, creature cuddles and more. This event is suitable for all the family. For more information call 01257 515151.

PAID: Strawberries & Steam at West Lancashire Light Railway, Hesketh Bank, Saturday, June 25

Head to West Lancashire Light Railway for the Strawberries & Steam event. Fun for all the family including strawberries & cream, two engines in steam, strawberry shy, fairground rides and more. You will also meet their very own strawberry maid. Tickets: £4 adults; £2.50 children; £3.50 over 60s. First train at 11.30am, last train at 4.30pm.For further information or to book your tickets call 01772 815881 or visit: www.westlancsrailway.org

FREE: Armed Forces Weekend, Preston, Saturday, June 24

The event begins with a ceremony to remember the fallen at the Flag Market, which is led by the Preston and District Veteran’s Council. A 1940s themed set up including re-enactments, military vehicles, educational stalls, Armed Forces stalls, funfair, food and a variety of 1940s style stage acts. It’s open from 11am until 6pm. For more information visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk/event/armed-forces-day-preston/ or call 07751 747449. You can also email drew.gale@hotmail.co.uk

PAID: Meet the Gruffalo on Gruffalo Crumble Day, Chorley, Saturday, June 24

A very special, very tall and very hairy visitor is dropping in to the Ebb & Flo Bookshop on Gillibrand Street in Chorley - yes, it’s the Gruffalo! Book your place to meet the knobbly-kneed creature himself, join in with the story and activities based on the ‘Gruffalo Crumble’ cookbook and have some fun. Meet and Make sessions on the hour from 11am until 3pm. You will need a ticket for this event. Tickets are £5 for one adult and one child, available by calling 01257 262773.