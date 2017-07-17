Things to do this weekend (July 22 and 23)

Lancashire is a hotbed of events:

FREE: Fun Day, Preston, Sunday, July 23

Families are invited to this fun day to help raise funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze. The event will be held at Lea Club, in Blackpool Road, from 12pm until 4pm and will include a magician, stalls and games, and much, much more. Admission is free, with a donation box on site and all proceeds going to the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation, which is supporting Grenfell Tower residents in London. To make a donation to Grenfell Tower residents visit www.thekandcfoundation.com. There you can also find out more information about the deadly fire.

PAID: Tractor Ted LIVE, Skipton, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23

The official Tractor Ted team are heading to Thornton Hall Farm (an official Tractor Ted Little Farm) in Thornton-on-Craven, for this two-day special event. The Tractor Ted hit DVD series is currently featured on Nick Jnr. Expect loads of farm fun and special Tractor Ted activities, including bouncy inflatable, tractor racing, digger den, children’s grand national, and more - all in the themed arena. Admission is £6.50 children; £6 adults; £5.50 seniors; £3.75 under twos; and under ones go free.

PAID: BetVictor PDC World Matchplay Darts, Blackpool, opens Saturday, July 22 until Sunday, July 30

This year’s World Matchplay will be held at Blackpool Winter Gardens, as 32 players compete across nine days live on Sky Sports in the prestigious championship. The world’s top 16 players – headed by reigning champion Michael van Gerwen, 15-time World Matchplay champion Phil Taylor and 2007 winner James Wade – qualify by right alongside 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit. Tickets start at £21. To book visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

PAID: LancsFest 2017, Preston, Saturday, July 22

The Lancashire Festival is coming! Igniting in the heart of Preston’s city centre, Avenham Park will be the home to this glorious annual event. Be prepared for an action packed but relaxed day of entertainment and thrills, including plenty to entertain the children and lots of live music. Also allow yourself to indulge into some of Lancashire’s finest treats, with the best in food and drink. It runs from 12pm until 8pm and admission is £2.50. For more information visit https://thelancashirefestival.co.uk/

FREE: Topstitch Craft Fair, Blackpool, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23

Topstitch presents a weekend of crafts supplies, gifts and handmade goods, along with demonstrations from local artists, including wool spinning from Fleetwood’s own Coastal Colours and Loom knitting from the Topstitch stand. With free admission for all this event won’t disappoint, with plenty for all ages and budgets. It’s being held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from 10am each day. For more information visit http://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

PAID: Preston Vintage Toy Fair, Preston, Saturday, July 22

Ashlar Promotions are presenting this new Vintage Toy Collectors event, offering 50 tables of trains, trucks, diecast matchbox, Corgi, Dinky, Spot-On, 40s, 50s 60s, 70s , sci-fi, Star Wars, tinplate, vintage games, and much more. This is a must-see event for all ages. It’s being held at Ashlar House in Saul Street from 10.30am until 3pm. Admission is £2 for adults; £1.50 concessions, with children under 12 free - though they must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 07961 924728.

PAID: KirkFest 2017, Kirkham, Saturday, July 22

KirkFest is a new family orientated music festival for rural Fylde. KirkFest will include emerging talent as well as more established performers. The majority of performers are from Kirkham, Wesham and rural Fylde. There will be many stalls on offer, including a beer tent. Doors open at 1.15pm and the music kicks off at 2pm. It’s at Kirkham Memorial Park, Church Street in Kirkham.Tickets are just £6 for ages 14 and up and £4 for ages five to 13 (must be accompanied by a paying adult). For more information visit http://www.kirkfest.co.uk

PAID: Seaside Snap, Lytham, opens Saturday, July 22 until Sunday, September 3

RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes are holding this summer activity entitled Seaside Snaps. Can you make a snap using the selected pictures on the Seaside Snap box and the creatures you find on the shoreline? This is perfect for all the family. The Discovery Centre is open daily from 10am until 3pm. Admision to The Discovery Centre and Fairhaven Lake is free, though a Seaside Snaps box is £1. Visit http://www.rspb.org.uk for more.

PAID: Preston PedalFest, Preston, Sunday, July 23

Preston PedalFest Cycle Sportive is a cycle ride which will start from Avenham Park in Preston. There are two routes and both start and finish in the park. The routes follow the Lancashire countryside towards the Trough of Bowland. Rides must start the ride between 8am and 10am. There will also be a family festival taking place on Avenham Park between 10am and 4pm. For more information visit www.epicevents.co.uk/cycle-sportives/preston-pedalfest-cycle-sportive-23rd-july-2017.html

FREE: Local History Walk, Leyland, Sunday, July 23

If you enjoy a bit of local history, head out on this local history walk with Dr David Hunt. This particular walk is being held in time to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the discovery of the Cuerdale Hoard. Strong footwear and suitable clothing is required for this three mile walk. Meet at St Leonard’s church car park, Cuerdale Lane, Walton le Dale. The walk starts promptly at 2pm. For more informaiton visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/ or call 01772 422041.