Things to do this weekend (August 12 and 13)

There's a great range of indoor and outdoor events over the weekend to suit all tastes...

FREE: Blackpool Air Show, Blackpool, Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13

Watch planes classic and modern take to the skies in Blackpool’s brilliant air show. The world-famous Red Arrows display team will return this summer to perform on both days of the annual air show. The RAF Typhoon display team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are also confirmed for both days. And the programme will also feature a whole host of incredible flying machines. The skies will be busy from 12pm until 4.50pm on both days. For more information visit www.visitblackpool.com/ or call 01253 478222.

FREE: Clitheroe Food Festival, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 12

Experience up close ‘Tastings and Talks’ on your favourite food and drink – chocolate, cocktails, wine and beer. The highly popular children’s ‘Culinary Food Academy’ returns giving young ones the opportunity to become mini master-chefs. Sample delicious street food and take home the finest Lancashire produce, then listen to live music whilst enjoying a drink from a pop-up bar. The streets are alive with summer festival fever, go along and be part of the fun from 9am until 4.30pm.

PAID: Singalong Grease, Blackpool, Saturday, August 12

Which side will you choose? Fling on your pink jackets and smooth back those quiffs, you’ll be dancing in the aisle and singing like no one is watching, well they won’t be as they will be joining in too! Fancy dress is optional but strongly advised as the best outfit will win a great prize! This is a fun packed event you won’t want to miss. It’s all happening at the Regent Cinema on Church Street in Blackpool from 6.45pm. Tickets are £15 and available from www.regentcinemablackpool.co.uk/

FREE: Pendle Walking Festival, Pendle, from Saturday, August 12 until Sunday, August 20

Head out for one of the UK’s biggest free walking festivals.There will be guided walks every day to suit walkers of all abilities, ranging from easy walks of a couple of miles to fantastic challenge walks like The Pendle Way, which this year celebrates its 30th birthday. There are so many great walks, so why not go along and join in? For a full programme of events visit http://www.visitpendle.com/walking-festival-is-coming or call 01282 661963/856186.

PAID: Billionaire Boy, Preston, Sunday, August 13

Mr Spud has lost all his money – not much… just a few billion pounds! Take your picnics, blankets and fold-up chairs and go to the helicopter pad outside at Bumfresh Towers to hear story of how Mr Spud made his billions and lost it all. This adaptation of the David Walliams’ popular tale is recommended for ages seven and over. It’s at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 of the M6. Gates open 4pm, performance starts at 5pm. To book visit www.brockholes.org/open-air-theatre/

FREE: Preston City Wrestling, Preston, Saturday, August 12

Preston City Wrestling are hosting a free event on Preston’s Flag Market. Full of drama and excitement these matches promise to be an adrenaline fuelled spectacular that is a must for all wrestling fans new and old. On the bill will be Zak Knight, Roy Knight and Bubblegum, amongst others.Standing admission is free, but there are some paid seats available from http://www.prestoncitywrestling.com/home. The action starts at 1pm and is expected to finish at 4pm.

FREE: Ruffs Dog Show, Preston, Sunday, August 13

Ruffs Dog Show promises to be a great day out for puppies and pooches of all shapes and sizes, and humans too! There will be dog agility along with lots of other doggy fun and prizes galore. So head out and enjoy the day with many stalls to browse through and dogs to see. Preston Trick Dogs will also be in attendnace, raising money for Homeless Hounds. Admission is free, but to include a dog there is a charge of £1 per dog in each category. Ruffs Dog Show is taking place on Ashton Park, Peddars Lane in Preston, from 11am until 4pm.

PAID: Guided Bat Walk, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, August 12

Take an evening stroll round Fairhaven Lake on the lookout for all the creatures that are staying up late. Lots of bats make their home down by the water and the rangers are going to find them using their specialist bat detectors. Booking is necessary for this event, which runs from 8.30pm until 11pm. Admission is £10 for non-members and £8 for members. Tickets include refreshments. Meet at the RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Fairhaven Lake, on the Inner Promenade. To book call 01253 796292.

PAID: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Sunday, August 13

Lead/slide guitarist and vocalist Midnite Johnny has worked extensively throughout his native USA and has established a reputation as one of South Florida’s most powerful blues and rock guitarists. Along with his band, Norman Helm on bass and Matt McNicholas on drums, they offer a wide ranging and varied array of blues, R&B and roots rock. The bands vast influences and experiences make them a band to watch live. Catch them at the Ferret on Fylde Road, Preston from 9pm. Admission is £3.

PAID: Jurassic Kingdom, Blackpool, until Sunday, August 13

Jurassic Kingdom is a spectacular outdoor experience, proving a great day out for all the family at Stanley Park this summer.Epic-life sized dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, to flying reptiles such as Pterosaurs are just some of the exciting installations in store for visitors travelling back over millions of years at Jurassic Kingdom. It’s at Blackpool’s Stanley Park and is open from 10am until 8pm. Admission is £11.50 adults and £9.50 children; children under two go free.

FREE: Willowy Woods, Blackburn, from Monday, August 14 until Saturday, September 2

The Mall in Blackburn has sown the seeds of a sensational summer of free forest fun. Victoria Court in the shopping centre will be transformed into a magical woodland scene, named Willowy Woods, which will be the setting for three weeks of exciting countryside inspired activities. The fun starts on Monday, August 14 and runs until Saturday, September 2, from 10am until 4pm daily, and The Mall has called on nature and bushcraft experts and performers from across the UK to introduce little shoppers to the wonder of the outdoors. Admission is free.

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Hoghton, Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13

Crafty Vintage are set to bring a fantastic selection of chefs, creators, makers and collectors to Hoghton Tower. Music promoter Craig Priestly has arranged a line-up of entertainment on the main stage with a mix of vocalists and acoustic sets. It’s open from 11am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is £3, under fives free.

PAID: Record Fair, Blackpool, Saturday, August 12

Premier Record and CD fairs return to The Winter Gardens on Church Street in Blackpool on Saturday from 12pm. The resurgence of interest in vinyl has increased substantially over the last 12 months with all age groups, particularly students, becoming keen collectors and visiting record fairs, many for the first time. Traders from all over the UK will be attending the event. All genres of music will be on sale and traders will be looking to buy any items the public have for sale, as well as sell. Admission is £1.50. For more information call 0844 856 1111.

FREE: Prince and Princess Day, Morecambe, Saturday, August 12

Whether the kids (or you) want to be Elsa or Anna, or Kristoff or Hans for the day, head to Happy Mount Park in Morecambe and enter the fancy dress competition which is part of a special Prince and Princess day. With competitions, workshops and lots more, this event promises to be a memorable afternoon for everyone. It’s on Saturday from 12pm. For more information call the Cafe in the Park on 01524 401140.

PAID: Hidden Heysham, Heysham, Saturday, August 12

Take a little walk in search of lost tea gardens, rock-cut carvings and puppet superstars. Suitable footwear and clothing should be worn. Meet at the bus turnaround in Heysham village for a prompt 2pm start. It’s being held on Saturday. Admission is £3. For more information call Peter Wade, who is leading the walk, on 01524 420905.