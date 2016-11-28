Young singers are Walking in the Air

Two young Blackpool singers will get the chance to perform with a 26-piece orchestra at Blackpool Tower Ballroom’s Christmas showings of The Snowman and Cinderella.

Eleven-year-old Livs Ball and Neve Thomas, 12, have been chosen to sing ‘Walking in the Air’ and ‘Cinderella Close Your Eyes’ respectively.

Livs Ball

The event, which comes to the Tower Ballroom on Sunday, December 18, combines a big screen showing of The Snowman with a brand new version of Cinderella, featuring enchanting images specially commissioned from the acclaimed illustrator Jacky Fleming.

Livs, who has been chosen to sing Walking in the Air, attends Hambleton Primary Academy in Poulton and is involved with many local groups, including BMS Youth Choir, Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre, St. Oswald’s Dramatists and Blackpool Fylde Children’s Pantomime.

She said: “I am so excited to be singing a solo with a live orchestra in the beautiful Tower Ballroom.”

Neve, who attends St Bede’s High School in Lytham, also says she’s looking forward to the Christmas experience of singing with a live orchestra in the world famous ballroom.

She has performed there before with The Langley Dance Centre and since starting singing lessons two years ago, has sang with various school choirs.

The showing of The Snowman is part of Carrot Productions’ latest tour.

Last year, they played to 18,000 families and this time around they’re looking to surpass that number, visiting 14 venues across the North and the Midlands.

Rachel Whibley, managing director of Carrot Productions and herself a professional bassoonist said: “All our musicians are first class, hand-picked players who, like me, work at the highest level with orchestras such as The Hallé, the BBC Philharmonic and the Liverpool Philharmonic.

“We are also superbly conducted by the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Steve Magee: no mean task, as he has to synchronise the orchestra perfectly with what’s happening on the screen!

For ticket information, call 0871 2229929 or visit www.theblackpooltower.com.