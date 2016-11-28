Trinity’s Robin Hood production a family affair

Trinity Theatre Group’s 54th annual pantomime continues this week with three more performances of Robin Hood.

The panto, which opened over the weekend at Trinity Memorial Hall, Dean Street, will have further showings tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday, all beginning at 7.30pm

The Chairman of the group is Gillian Hagan, who originally joined 50 years ago, aged just three-years-old.

It’s somewhat of a family affair, with several generations appearing on stage, working back stage and front of house.

In Robin Hood, Gillian’s husband Stephen is playing the part of the Sheriff of Nottingham, her, mother Pam Youles had made all the costumes and her father in law has made some props.

Gillian, herself, will be making her directorial debut. She said: “I’ve had parts in plays and pantomimes but this is the first time I’ve ever directed anything and it took much persuasion to get me to do it!

“It’s not as daunting as I thought it was going to be. I’ve got a great team of actors, great back-up behind me and my husband has been a great support as well.

“I think I’ve been the most laid back I’ve ever been in production. So much so that I might actually do it again!”

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £5 for children and concessions.

For tickets, ring 01253 405596.