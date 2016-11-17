Ticket sales did not live up to great expectations

The Winter Garden’s musical production of Great Expectations has been cancelled – less than four weeks before the show was due to open.

The stage adaptation of the Dickens classic had been due to run for four weeks over the Christmas period but has now been axed at short notice due to worse than expected ticket sales.

The venue has promised to refund anyone who had bought tickets to see resort favourite Maureen Nolan and pop singer Adam Rickitt star as Miss Havisham and Pip, respectively.

Producer Peter Frosdick said: “It is with a heavy heart that we’ve made the decision to cancel this year’s planned production of Great Expectations.

“Unfortunately ticket sales have not been as I had anticipated they would be.

“I have worked with the Winter Gardens on a number of shows and look forward to doing so again in the future.”

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams added: “We are disappointed Great Expectations will not now run at Blackpool this December but that decision has had to be made.

“Peter Frosdick has put on some fantastic shows in Blackpool but it would appear that despite everyone’s best endeavours we have no option but to cancel the show.

“All patrons will receive a full refund and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“2016 has been a phenomenal year for the venue with a wide array of fantastic shows on offer for everyone and we look forward to welcoming many thousands of people to all our shows and events in 2017.”

Ticket holders seeking refunds should contact the seller for information.