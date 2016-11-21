The Grand is alive with the Sound of Music

If singing along to musicals is one of your ‘Favourite Things’, Grand Theatre Blackpool have ‘Something Good’ planned.

The Sing-a-Long-a production of Sound of Music will be visiting the Grand on Saturday, January 21.

Having started in the UK in 1999, the show has become a worldwide hit, even managing to fill the 17,500 capacity Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles every year.

In addition to a full screen showing of the film complete with subtitles, the show starts with a vocal warm-up led by the evening’s host, who also takes the audience through their complimentary ‘magic moments fun pack’, containing various props to be used at strategic points throughout the film.

Following the film is the fancy dress competition, with everyone invited on stage to show off their elaborate costumes.

It’s the perfect night out for family trips, hen parties, office outings or anyone who has ever shed a tear during ‘Edelweiss’!

Tickets are priced at £16.50 for adults and £12 for children.

To purchase, call the box office on 01253 743339.