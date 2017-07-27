Summer season will be Grand for top Valli tribute show

Frankie Valli may have had Four Seasons, but there’s only one season that matters in the Blackpool entertainment calendar - and that’s the summer season.

So Frankie Valli tribute show Walk Like A Man has secured the prime spot for the next month, playing eight shows at week at the Grand Theatre.

The show debuted at the Church Street theatre in October, and left audiences Beggin’ for more, prompting theatre bosses to sign the cast up for a five-week run until August 27.

The legendary musical back catalogue of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons has seen a boom in popularity in recent years, thanks to the success of multi-award winning musical Jersey Boys. And Walk Like A Man has been put together by a former West End Jersey Boy Mark Halliday, featuring all the hits, such as Sherry, December 63 (What A Night), Bye Bye Baby and many more.

A spokesman said: “Walk Like A Man takes you on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

“With a repertoire which needs no introduction, Walk Like A Man combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia.”

The show runs Tuesday to Sunday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost from £18.50. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.