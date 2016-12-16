Street theatre bonanza as Showzam! eyes big return

One of Blackpool’s most colourful and vibrant festivals is set to return in the new year.

Showzam! will be back for four days starting on February 11.

Showzam will include Pete Anderson

Organisers say visitors to next year’s festival will be wowed by street theatre and sideshows including the UK’s most flexible contortionist Pixie Le Knot, the girl in the goldfish bowl and the headless lady.

The hub will be inside the Winter Gardens and confirmed artists include street theatre from Rob Roy Collins, Pete Anderson and Polly Hoops.

Michael Jordan’s High Jinx Magic and Illusion show will appear at Viva Blackpool.

There will also be the flamboyant Carnival Ball in the Tower Ballroom on Saturday February 11 with a Mardi Gras theme.

It makes such a difference to the town centre

More acts will be announced nearer the time, organisers say, with many showcases free.

Coun Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council said; “We are delighted to announce the line-up for Showzam! 2017. This year will be a fantastic four-day festival providing entertainment for young and old, families and couples.

“Showzam! is a very important part of the VisitBlackpool calendar and one that we look forward to every year.”

Eileen Ormand, Town Centre and Blackpool BID Manager said; “Blackpool BID is really pleased to be working with VisitBlackpool to bring Showzam 2017 to life to brighten and enliven the February half-term holiday.

“The festival makes such a huge difference to the town centre and has something for all the family. Come and enjoy the fun and experience the wonders of Showzam 2017.”

An early bird offer for the ball of £12 is available until December 31. Tickets from the Tourist Information Centre, Blackpool Tower or www.theblackpooltower.com/showzam.