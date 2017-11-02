Sparkling Champagne and shimmering seas are backdrop for Coward classic

Take a trip to northern France for a classic nostalgic comedy next week.

Private Lives is hailed as Noël Coward’s comedy masterpiece, and has been restaged by London Classic Theatre.

The production sees two newly-married couples occupying adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel.

A spokesman said: “As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

“Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

“Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, Private Lives is Noël Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy.

“Extraordinarily written in only three days, Private Lives opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses. Since then, this charming comedy of manners has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.”

The touring production has been directed by LCT’s artistic director Michael Cabot.

Olivia Beardsley stars as Sibyl Chase, Kieran Buckeridge as Victor Prynne, Jack Hardwick as Elyot Chase and Helen Keeley as Amanda Prynne.

Noël Coward was one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th Century. His most notable plays include Hay Fever, Design for Living, Present Laughter and Blithe Spirit.

* Private Lives, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Tuesday until Saturday, November 11.