Show plays right royal tribute to the King Of Pop

A West End hit - proud to have no script or story - is heading for Blackpool, ready to thrill audiences.

Thriller Live! will be back in the resort next month as part of its latest UK tour celebrating the music of Michael Jackson.

Britt Quentin as Michael Jackson in Thriller Live

The record-breaking production will be at the Grand Theatre from Monday to Saturday, November 18 and promises to have fans of the King Of Pop dancing in the aisles.

Thriller Live! has been seen by more than four million people in 32 countries and played more than 5,100 performances worldwide.

The show features more than two hours of non-stop hits - including Can You Feel It, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal and Beat It - to pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion.

Producer Paul Walden said: “After more than nine years in the West End, Thriller Live! continues to go from strength to strength.

“The show has many loyal fans who come back time after time for repeat visits. We aim to keep the show fresh and exciting for them for many years to come through subtle changes, additional special effects and new video content.”

A spokesman added: “Thriller Live! is unlike other West End musicals. There is no script or story, it is instead a eye-popping spectacular concert celebration of Michael Jackson’s music and dance legacy, bringing to life on stage his amazing high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop’s greatest hits, and features specially created video footage and effects and dazzling choreography by the show’s award-winning director, Gary Lloyd.”

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.