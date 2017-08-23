REVIEW: La Voix, North Pier Theatre

We were not quite sure what to expect on our way to watch drag artist La Voix on North Pier, but headed up the board walk in anticipation of an entertaining evening.

North Pier Theatre has always been a favourite venue, and part of the fun is the walk through rain or shine along the timber, much of which has recently been restored.

La Voix, real name Chris Dennis, has been headlining there every Saturday night during August.

But if you want to catch her, you better be quick, as the last show is this Saturday.

She has a cracking voice and mixes witty off-the-cuff remarks to the audience with sailing close to the edge of causing offence with some of her material. (At first I thought some people were walking out, but they were just going to the bar!)

The show got off to a good start with a rendition of Cher’s version of Walking in Memphis, with other numbers throughout the evening including Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, and Bonny Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart.

La Voix’s Liza Minnelli impression was carried off in comedic style, but by contrast Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell was performed as a lovely ballad.

She is accompanied by a troupe of enthusiastic male dancers and showgirls as well as a house band on the stage, so this is a show rich in young talent.

Guests on the night we were there included X Factor’s Samantha Atkinson, who sang When We Were Young by Adele, and Bruce Airhead, whose act involves climbing into a giant balloon (enough said!).

The ingredients were put together to create a classic ‘end of the pier’ variety show, with some golden oldie hits, comedy interludes, guest appearances and interaction with the audience.

Meanwhile La Voix is a larger-than-life diva with her bright red hair and dazzling heels.

It’s not Broadway and nor does it try to be, but for a cheeky night out at the seaside, La Voix ticks all the boxes with everyone leaving with a smile on their face.

* La Voix, One Night Only, North Pier Theatre, Saturday, August 26.