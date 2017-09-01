REVIEW: Derren Brown, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Master of illusion, Derren Brown, displayed the neat footwork he used as a promising young ballroom dancer, in the first of three nights at the Grand.

Taking the audience through the twists and turns of the tango before the final stiletto thrust in his usual enigmatic fashion.

For fans of Brown he revisits and reveals six secrets from his past shows. But the audience is duty bound not to reveal them.

However, fans and first timers alike are carried along on a finely-crafted odyssey of magic, hypnotism, mind reading and psychological thrills.

The journey set off with Brown getting into the inner thoughts of the audience - instantly capturing his victims, ready for the second half.

During the interval everyone was invited to write a question for the oracle to reveal.

Brown came on for the second half appropriately dressed in tails for an Edwardian seance sequence which would see him address those questions posed.

Head covered and blinded with bandages, he then targets random members of the audience and somehow manages to reveal their most embarrassing moments.

The sting in the tail came in a final mangling of minds, a standing ovation interrupted for a final twist.

Something wicked this way has come to Blackpool.

* Derren Brown: Underground, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, tonight and tomorrow, 7.30pm. Call 01253 290190.