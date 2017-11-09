Players tell glorious story of a New York socialite

Rehearsals are well underway for the next production being staged by the Anonymous Players.

Sarah Jane Stone is currently in rehearsal for the unique role of Florence Foster Jenkins, in the hilarious comedy play ‘Glorious!’.

The production will be performed by the Anonymous Players at Lowther Pavilion in Lytham from November 22-25 .

The story is based on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, the legendary New York heiress and socialite who wanted to be a great operatic diva despite having one of the worst singing voices in history, and who used all her money, charm and unstoppable willpower to make it happen.

The soprano voice she hears in her head is beautiful, but it never occurs to her that this is not the sound issuing from her mouth.

The story was made into a hit movie last year, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

Vocal coach Mike Hall has been tutoring Sarah Jane in preparation for the task of recreating reputedly ‘the world’s worst opera singer’.

It’s not a task he has been asked to do before since Mike himself is a professionally trained opera singer and now coaches many opera singers.

Mike said: “Sarah Jane has taken on a real challenge here, learning arias in different languages, but I’m sure the audiences will thoroughly enjoy being part of Florence’s journey of this wonderful true story.

“It certainly is unique!”

Tickets can be booked online or by calling (01253) 794221.

