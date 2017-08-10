Panto funny man Steve plans home town date

Grand Theatre pantomime favourite Steve Royle will be back on the stage of his hometown theatre in October, it has been revealed.

Steve Royle’s Comedy Carnival, featuring Slaughterhouse Live, will be coming to Chorley’s Little Theatre, on Dole Lane, on Saturday, October 7.

A man of many talents – juggler, comedian, and Chorley’s lithest man to name but a few – Steve can’t help but make you laugh.

While in Blackpool, Steve’s best known for his family-friendly comic capers in the annual pantomime at the Grand Theatre, this show’s billed as for adults only

In this new show, you’ll witness a carnival of characters including the obsessive-compulsive rock tribute act OC/DC, Britain’s Cleanest Comedian Tommy Kittens, WW1 Poet Walter Melons, 1970s double act Knockers and Cocks, children’s author Beryl Haines and Lancashire’s most rotund musical entertainers The Fat Folkers, a spokesman said.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.chorleytheatre.com.