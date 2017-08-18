Maureen set to soar into resort for festive fun

Stage star and resort resident Maureen Nolan will be taking the second star to the right and straight on till the Opera House this Christmas, The Gazette can exclusively reveal.

The I’m In The Mood For Dancing singer and actress will play Mrs Darling in the Winter Gardens’ festive extravaganza Peter Pan.

Maureen Nolan will star in Peter Pan this Christmas at the Opera House

Maureen will appear alongside the previously announced Jake Quickenden as Peter Pan and Jennifer Ellison as Captain Hook.

Maureen said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Peter Pan at the Opera House.

“I love the Winter Gardens and it’s really near to home for me so it will be lovely to spend Christmas with my loved ones but still be able to join in all of the festive fun on stage.

“Peter Pan is shaping up to be an awfully big adventure and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

She’s currently on tour in Footloose: The Musical and has regularly played Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers in the West End and on

tour.

Also in the cast is Radio Wave breakfast show co-host Scott Gallagher as Hook’s hapless sidekick Smee.

Peter Pan will feature all the favourite characters from the JM Barrie story of the boy who never grew up; Wendy and her brothers John and Michael, a feisty fairy, the lost boys and a merry band of pirates.

* Read more from Maureen in Monday’s Gazette’s The Diary.