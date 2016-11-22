Little Shop of Horrors is big play of delights

Everyone’s favourite musical comedy about a carnivorous plant opens at Blackpool Grand Theatre tonight.

Little Shop of Horrors originally opened Off-Off-Broadway in 1982, before quickly moving to the Orpheum Theatre later that year.

After picking up numerous awards including the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, it opened in the West End, before being adapted into an iconic film, starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin in 1986.

Set in the 1950s, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour, who becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange and exotic plant.

He names it Audrey Two in order to impress glamorous Audrey, the shop assistant he’s secretly in love with. But Audrey Two has a mind of its own, and soon grows into a bad-tempered, foul-mouthed carnivore with an appetite that can’t be satisfied.

The show runs until Saturday and tickets are priced from £25.

To purchase, call 01253 743339 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.