Legendary line-up announced for new season

Christmas might still be a few mince pies and a lot of John Lewis ad screenings away but at Sands Venue, summer is already well on its way.

Just weeks after the curtain came down on the 2016 edition of its award-winning Legends show, the venue has revealed the line-up for the 2017 version.

next year marks the 19th consecutive Blackpool summer season of Trevor Chance’s Legends and it is due to be the biggest and best version yet.

Popular demand sees the return of tributes to Elvis Presley (performed by 20-year-old newcomer Tommy Holland), Michael Jackson (the Blackpool debut of Ed Jackson) and Tom Jones – and they will be joined for the first time by Amy Winehouse.

All time favourites Neil Diamond, Robbie Williams, Lady Gaga and Freddie Mercury also feature in the star studded line up.

Local vocalist Leanne Fury makes a welcome return after her maternity leave, as Lady Gaga, whilst her 2016 replacement Emma Wright will be stepping in as Amy Winehouse.

Gaz Jenkins is back for a second summer as compere and completing the line-up are the Legends Orchestra and the Wendy Hollands Dancers.

Legends opens with three nights over Easter Weekend then returns for summer on June 15 with shows each Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday.