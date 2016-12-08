Laughs aplenty from Liverpool

The final Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club of the year comes to The Grand Theatre on Friday, with a headliner that’s described as “John Bishop but with more jokes”.

Like John Bishop, Jamie Sutherland is a likeable scouser who claims to have one of the highest laugh rates per minute in the UK.

Adam Rowe

His set includes gags, tales, and stories plus many observational topics, and up to date material ensuring a performance for everyone.

In the past, he’s supported some of the biggest names in comedy, and has gained a reputation as a must see act with sell-out crowds aplenty around Europe and as far as Australia.

Also hailing from Liverpool is Adam Rowe.

Adam started out in comedy young and actually won the title of Liverpool Comedian of the Year, in 2011, aged just 19.

During the past six years, his affable nature and 100mph delivery has made him an instant hit with any crowd and as a result, he’s now a regular at the UK’s biggest comedy clubs and is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most sought after acts.

Completing the lineup is multi award-winning Irish comic, Donal Vaughan, is a multi award-winning Irish comic whose self-deprecating, fast-paced sets are laden with joke after joke.

Damion Larkin, the evening’s compere and producer of Laugh Out Loud Comedy said: “This show sold out well in advance last year so snap your tickets up while you can!

“And if you do miss out, don’t worry, we’re on every month in 2017”.

Tickets are priced at £13 in advance or £15.50 on the door .

To book in advance, call on 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.