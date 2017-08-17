La Voix’s ONE NIGHT ONLY

A ‘true variety show with a lot of feathers and a lot of glitter’ has taken over North Pier this month.

Britain’s Got Talent star La Voix is at the historic venue each Saturday in August and promises that the long walk to the theatre will be worthwhile.

“It’s wonderful walking down that good old English pier,” she said. “It’s something so unique when you get to the theatre.”

The songstress recreates the music of stars such as Shirley Bassey, Donna Summer and Tina Turner, as well as ballads from the likes of Joni Mitchell, adding: “It’s a very Vegas-type show and people call Blackpool the Vegas of Britain.”

Tickets for La Voix at North Pier Theatre cost £15, £12 concessions, from (01253) 623304.

North Pier Theatre - Saturdays, August 19 & 26