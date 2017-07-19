Katie Price at Charter Theatre

Preston’s Charter Theatre will welcome TV personality, Katie Price through its stage doors on Friday September 1 for ‘An Audience With Katie Price’.

Fans of the former glamour model will get the chance to hear all about her life stories, as well as being some of the first to hear her new single, ‘I Got U’, live on stage.

Katie has become a familiar face on daytime television, having cemented her place on the Loose Women panel.

She’ll always be remembered for her appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here back in 2002, not to mention the many documentary series following her life.

Now a prominent figure in the fashion and beauty industry and a published author, with a number of novels under her belt, Katie is ready to share her stories with the world.

VIP tickets are available for a meet and greet experience just before the show, where there will be a photo opportunity with Katie, before you take your premium seats for the evening’s event.

It starts at 8pm. Standard Tickets £24.50,

Meet & Greet tickets £56.50.

To book call Box Office on 01772 80 44 44 or visit: www.prestonguildhall.com