Having a Dickens of a time with dinosaurs

The short days of early February may be dull and wet at present, but the prospects for the programme of four outdoor plays to be staged at Lytham Hall this summer are already distinctly bright.

Julian Wilde, organiser of the open air season, is delighted with the response to the recent announcement of the programme for the summer months of 2017.

Julian Wilde

Chapterhouse Theatre Company from Lincoln will come to Lytham Hall at the start their nationwide open air tour of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations on Sunday 11 June, followed in early July by Illyria’s production of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World on which the Jurassic Park series is based.

Julian said: “Dickens and Dinosaurs is proving a fascinating prospect for the first two shows and there have already been plenty of enquiries about what size the dinosaurs will be!

“The choice of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in August and Hans Christian Anderson’s The Emperor’s New Clothes at the family show on the late Bank Holiday Sunday have also met with much approval,”

Alison Plackitt, from Plackitt and Booth’s Booksellers in Lytham’s Clifton Street, one of eight local ticket outlets, feels that the prospects for the season are excellent.

She said: “It’s a well thought out programme from two highly regarded touring companies.

“I think that the wide range of very strong characters in Great Expectations will make for a first class start to the season. Keeping all the plays at weekends too, without any ticket price increase, is a smart move”.

Tickets for Great Expectations are priced at £14.30 for adults, £11 for senior citizens and students, and £7.15 for children.

To book visit www.chapterhouse.org.

An announcement about further ticket availability will follow later this month.