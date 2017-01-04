From West End to Wonderland

West End leading lady Rachel Wooding has been cast in the lead role of Alice for the upcoming tour of Wonderland, which is visiting Blackpool Opera House.

In musical theatre, Rachel has appeared in a number of lead parts, including the title role in the UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita and her West End credits include We Will Rock You, Hairspray and Jersey Boys.

Last year, she reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent, even managing to wow the notoriously hard to please Simon Cowell, who gave her a standing ovation for her performance of ‘With You’.

Rachel joins a stellar cast including West End star Wendi Peters, much loved for her acclaimed portrayal of Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, as Queen of Hearts and musical theatre favourite Dave Willetts, who rose to fame for playing the title role in Phantom of the Opera, as White Rabbit.

Completing the principal cast are Stephen Webb as Jack/White Knight, Natalie McQueen as Mad Hatter, Kayi Ushe as Caterpillar, Dominic Owen as Cheshire Cat, Ben Kerr as March Hare, and Naomi Morris as Ellie.

The show will run at the Blackpool Opera House between Monday, April 10 and Saturday, April 15.

Tickets are priced from £17.50. To book, call 0844 8561111 or visit wgbpl.co.uk/boxoffice.