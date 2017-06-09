Frank’s festival tribute’s a cracker

A one-man show is set to celebrate the comic legend that is Frank Carson at Edinburgh Festival this summer.

The late Blackpool funnyman will be remembered in Frank Carson – A Rebel Without a Pause by Dan Gordon at the city’s Assembly Rooms from August 3 to 14.

A spokesman for the show said: “Funnyman Frank Carson blazed a comedy trail for 50 years.

“His quick-fire gags and infectious laugh delighted audiences in variety shows in clubs and on telly.

“His catchphrase: ‘It’s the way I tell ‘em!’ His mantra: ‘That’s a cracker!’ But, there’s more.

“From his Belfast boyhood where life was so tough even the arms on the chairs had tattoos, through his adventures in the army where he couldn’t be seen in camouflage training.

“He entertained Royalty and delighted Pope John Paul II.

“Dan Gordon celebrates the man, the myth and the mouth.”

Born in Belfast, Frank Carson died at his home in Layton, Blackpool in February 2012, aged 85. He was a regular performer in the resort.