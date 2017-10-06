Enjoy an infectious musical delight

Stomp, the British theatrical sensation that has become a truly global phenomenon, comes to the Grand on October 17-19

The show is described as ‘an infectious mix of percussion, dance, theatre and comedy with an exhilarating soundtrack inspired by the commotion of everyday life’ and has become a sensation all over the world.

Eight performers use everything from Zippo lighters, bin lids, and even the kitchen sink to hammer out an explosively feel-good rhythm enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

The show was created in Brighton by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas.

In 1991, it previewed at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre and premiering to critical and popular acclaim at the Assembly Rooms at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Between 1991 and 1994, the original cast of Stomp played to capacity audiences around the world: from Hong Kong to Barcelona.

The touring culminated in a sell-out season at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre in January 94, where Stomp received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment and won Best Choreography in a West End Show.

Visit: www. blackpoolgrand.co.uk