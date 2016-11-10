Dreamboats and Petticoats set to come to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens

It might be time to don your best teddy boy quiff or dig out your bobby socks as Dreamboats and Petticoats comes to Blackpool Winter Gardens next year.

The West-End sell-out sensation is inspired by the smash hit multi-million selling albums Dreamboats and Petticoats One, Two, Three, Four and Five.

It will run at the Opera House from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 30.

In 1961, emotions run high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national song writing competition - and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue.

But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock ‘n’ roll fame beckons.

Produced by Bill Kenwright, the hit musical features some of the greatest songs of the Rock ‘n’ Roll era.

It includes classic tracks such as Let’s Dance, Shaking All Over, Bobby’s Girl, Little Town Flirt, Only Sixteen, Runaround Sue, Great Pretender, Let’s Twist Again and many more.

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams said: “Dreamboats and Petticoats is a fantastic show to welcome to the Winter Gardens next year.

“This is one of the ultimate feel-good shows and is guaranteed to get audiences up on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

“This may be the music of the 50s and 60s but Dreamboats has a wide appeal and whether you want to reminisce about a bygone era or you are hearing this music for the first time, you are certain of having a great time.”

Tickets, priced from £17, go on sale at 10am Friday, November 11.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.