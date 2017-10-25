Don't judge a comedian's tour by its title...

As tour titles go, comedian Tim Vine’s latest has to be one of the strangest.

The king of the one liners returns to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre for a double header with new show Sunset Milk Idiot next June.

“Sunsets are in the sky, milk’s nice, and I’m an idiot,” Tim said of the tour title.

Well, that explains it then.

Anyone wanting to catch the star in the resort can get tickets for the shows on Wednesday and Thursday, June 6 and 7 can call the Grand Theatre on 01253 290190.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “Fire up your dongles and back-up your three-pin memory spanners, Tim Vine is back and excited to announce that he is returning to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre with his brand new show Sunset Milk Idiot, for two nights only.

“Tickets will sell fast, you have been warned.

“He’ll be telling lots of silly new jokes, showing off new homemade props, singing some new daft ditties, and all with the appearance of confidence.

“The following subjects will be touched upon briefly: Pixie football, ice cream and nibble feeders.

“Come along, sit down, and laugh. The quantity won’t let up.

“This is comedy without a message. What an odd person. What a lot of nonsense. What else is he going to do?”

Tim started out in stand-up comedy in 1991, entering new act competitions at the Comedy Cafe in London, and by 1994 he was a regular on the city’s comedy circuit.

The following year, his show The Tim Vine Fiasco won him the Perrier Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Festival. He hosted the morning game show Housemates on BBC One the same year, and in 1997 he became the first man to appear on Channel Five, co-hosting the very first show called This Is Five with Julia Bradbury.

He’s the only person to have twice won the best joke at the Edinburgh Fringe award from Dave TV.

Also on the comedy line up at the Grand Theatre for 2018 are Jason Manford, appearing on January 27 and 28, and Milton Jones coming to the Church Street theatre on March 9.

Tickets cost £26.50.