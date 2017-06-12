Diana has the look of love for new musical role

X Factor singer Diana Vickers is to star in new Dusty Springfield musical Son Of A Preacher Man, which comes to Blackpool next year.

The new musical will celebrate the hits of the Sixties’ songstress, and is being directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The show comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Tuesday to Saturday, March 20 to 24.

Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and of course, the classic Son Of A Preacher Man, the musical play promises to be ‘sparklingly funny and sweetly touching’.

Lancashire lass Diana, who reached the semi final of the talent show in 2008, will create the role of Kat in the new show.

She made her professional acting debut in the title role of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice in 2009 (West End, Vaudeville Theatre), and has since appeared in The Duck House (West End, Vaudeville Theatre), Hatched ‘n’ Dispatched (Park Theatre), The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour).

Call 01253 290190 to book.